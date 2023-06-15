What’s Happening This Weekend: Father’s Day Edition

Twin Cities Live executive producer Mike Marcotte joins us with things to do with dad this weekend!

Stone Arch Bridge Festival

This festival takes place along West River Parkway near the Stone Arch Bridge. Enjoy food, drinks, art, and live music starting this Saturday from 10:00-7:00 and Sunday, 10:00-5:00. Learn more right here!

Food Truck Extravaganza

This Saturday from 11:00 to 8:00, you can visit the Washington County fairgrounds to enjoy live music and food and drinks from 40 different food trucks! To learn more, click here!

Supercar Saturday

From 8:00am to 10:30am you see exotic cars and meet other car enthusiasts! If you can’t make it this weekend, don’t worry! They host these gatherings monthly. Also, feel free to grab a bite to eat at Lela, the restaurant inside the Sheraton in Bloomington. Click here to learn more.

Backing the Blues

Come visit the Chester Bird American legion in Golden Valley this Saturday at 5:00pm! This event recognizes first responders and raises money for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Foundation Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund. Enjoy a BBQ competition, family friendly activities, raffles, live music, dancing, fireworks, and more! To learn more, click here.





