What’s Happening This Weekend 8/9
It’s time to learn what’s happening this weekend. TCL executive producer Mike Marcotte is here to give us the details!
- 11:00-9:00 at the State Capitol lawn with Indian dancers, live Bollywood music, exhibits, cultural displays, food, and an Indian bazaar. Admission is free!
- It’s your chance to experience India in a day!
- Friday through Sunday on Harriet Island.
- Seven stages with 150 shows. The featured preformer for the weekend is Clare Cunningham, who is from Ireland! Enjoy food, drinks, and the annual Zero K race that’s 3 meters long!
- Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for teens and seniors. Kids 12 anqd under get in for free.
- 10:00 to 5:00 on Saturday at the McLeod County Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.
- Enjoy chef demonstrations, local garlic growers, a garlic growing contest, wine and craft beer too!
- Tickets are $10. Kids under 12 get in for free!
If you want to start your weekend tonight, you can join Mike Marcotte in Woodbury! He’ll be at the Starlight Cinema at Ojibway Park next to Woodbury High School.
- Showing Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on a 40-foot screen beginning at 9:00
- Festivities start at 7:00. COme and join a hula hoop contest, water relays, food trucks, and more!
- This event is free to attend!