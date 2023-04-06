What’s Happening This Weekend

By KSTP

TCL’s executive producer, Mike Marcotte, shares what is happening this weekend.

Easter Roundup

  • Drive-Thru Easter Egg Hunt
    • 9:30 AM – Saturday
    • Hope Community Church in Rogers
    • Hosted by Northwest Area Jaycees
  • Egg Hunt and Open Gym
    • Elite Gymnastics Academy in Burnsville
    • $300 for non-members
  • Easter on the Plaza
    • 50th and France in Edina
    • Free

Hamilton

  • Now through May 6th at the Orpheum Theatre
  • Tickets start at $110 and climb to $349
    • $10 ticket lottery
      • Download the official Hamilton app
      • Lottery opens at 10 AM every Friday (tomorrow) and closes at 12PM Thursday for the following week’s performances
      • Winners are notified Thursday afternoons via email and phone notifications
      • You have 2 hours to claim and pay for your tickets
      • You can purchase 2 tickets for $10 each if you’re selected
      • You can only enter once per week

The Prom

  • Now through June 10th at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
  • Tickets start at $73