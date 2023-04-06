What’s Happening This Weekend
TCL’s executive producer, Mike Marcotte, shares what is happening this weekend.
Easter Roundup
- Drive-Thru Easter Egg Hunt
- 9:30 AM – Saturday
- Hope Community Church in Rogers
- Hosted by Northwest Area Jaycees
- Egg Hunt and Open Gym
- Elite Gymnastics Academy in Burnsville
- $300 for non-members
- Easter on the Plaza
- 50th and France in Edina
- Free
Hamilton
- Now through May 6th at the Orpheum Theatre
- Tickets start at $110 and climb to $349
- $10 ticket lottery
- Download the official Hamilton app
- Lottery opens at 10 AM every Friday (tomorrow) and closes at 12PM Thursday for the following week’s performances
- Winners are notified Thursday afternoons via email and phone notifications
- You have 2 hours to claim and pay for your tickets
- You can purchase 2 tickets for $10 each if you’re selected
- You can only enter once per week
The Prom
- Now through June 10th at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
- Tickets start at $73