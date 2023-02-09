What’s Happening This Weekend

By KSTP

Executive Producer, Mike Marcotte, shares what is happening this weekend. You can find the events Mike mentioned below.

Disney on Ice Presents Frozen & Encanto

  • Part of Disney on Ice
  • Target Center
  • Shows Friday, Saturday, Sunday
  • First time Encanto has been a part of Disney on Ice

Kites on Ice Festival

  • From 11 until 3
  • On Buffalo Lake
  • Free kites for the kids
  • Food trucks, beer gardens
  • Dog sled rides, Corn hole Tournament
  • Experienced kite flyers from around the Midwest will be there, including a precision sport kite team performing an aerial ballet

Lake Home and Cabin Show

  • Runs Friday through Sunday
  • Minneapolis Convention Center
  • Lodges, resort & cabin rentals
  • Cabin products and gifts
  • Presentations by the National Eagle Center in Wabasha, MN
  • Tickets
    • $14 for Adults
    • $5 for Kids ages 5-10
  • Save on admission – $2 coupon online