Watch, Read, Listen with Holly Roberts

If you’re a myTalk fan, this guest needs no introduction! Holly Roberts stops in on myTalk to do daily Dirt Alerts where she keeps everyone updated with the latest pop culture news. She joins us today to share what she is watching, reading, and listening to.

Watch: The Day After Trinity available on the Criterion Channel

Read: Culture Study Substack by Anne Helen Petersen available by a free subscription for a Sunday newsletter or a $50 annual subscription for full access

Listen: You Must Remember This podcast by journalist Katrina Longworth

Special thanks to Chu Vision for sponsoring this Watch, Read, Listen segment! Call or visit their website for more information on advanced LASIK and vision correction procedures.