Vegan Breakfasts

If you are vegan, it really limits your options for breakfast. No eggs mean no French toast and no omelets. But there are plant based alternatives to eggs that you can cook with to make your favorites. Alex King, a food scientist from AcreMade, shows us two of her favorites.

AmreMade is available online, on Amazon, and at their first retail locations Lakewinds Coop in the metro.

Vegan French Toast

Ingredients

Favorite bread

1/4 cup AcreMade Substitute Powder

2/3 cup cold water

1/2 cup vegan cold cream/milk of choice

1 tsp cinnamon

1/3 tsp nutmeg

2 tbsp sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Preparation

● Whisk AcreMade Substitute with water to create batter add to shallow baking pan

● Whisk cream of choice with dry ingredients until well blended

● Add bread to batter and soak for 3-4 minutes each side

● Heat pan over medium heat with oil/butter of choice

● Cook soaked bread for 2-3 minutes on each side

● Remove from pan

● Add toppings and enjoy

Vegan Omlettes

Ingredients

1/4 cup AcreMade Substitute Powder

2/3 cup cold water

1/4 cup shredded cheese substitute of choice

Chopped veggies of choice

Preparation

● Whisk AcreMade Substitute with water to create batter

● Pour over pre-heated pan in thin layer. Allow to set or 1-2 minutes.

● When edges are firm enough to lift flip.

● Add toppings, fold, and enjoy.