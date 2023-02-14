Valentine’s Day recipes

Susan Ritts, cookbook author and creator of Putting on the Ritts catering, shares some dishes perfect for an at home Valentine’s Day celebration.

Susan’s Cookbook: Cooking and Entertaining with Ease

SILKY PATE WITH FRENCH BREAD CRACKERS

NOTE: This is best if left in refrigerator for several hours.

1 pound chicken livers

2 medium onions, chopped

3/4 cup butter

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 tablespoon flour

1/4 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 bay leaf

Pinch thyme, oregano and tarragon

3 tablespoons brandy

Clarified butter, to cover pate if desired

Sauté onions and garlic in 1/2 cup butter. Cook over medium heat until tender, approximately 6 minutes. Transfer onion and garlic to bowl and set aside. Melt 1/4 cup butter in skillet and sauté chicken livers until tender, 8-10 minutes. Sprinkle livers with flour and stir in thyme, oregano, tarragon, sugar, bay leaf, salt and pepper. Cover skillet and simmer for 2-4 minutes over very low heat. Remove bay leaf. Cool mixture. Once cool, add onions and garlic. Add brandy. In batches, puree pate in food processor until completely smooth. Once pate is pureed, spoon into a crock and cover with clarified butter (if using). Cover crock and refrigerate until serving – at least 2-3 hours.

FRENCH BREAD CRACKERS

One French baguette

Olive oil

Salt, if desired

Preheat broiler to low. Cut loaves into 1/2 inch slices. Place cut bread on cookie sheet and sprinkle lightly with olive oil. Broil (WATCH CLOSELY) until light brown. Flip bread over and broil other side (2-3 minutes or so—do not walk away crackers will burn). Remove from oven, cool completely and store in Ziploc bags.

SEARED JUMBO SCALLOPS

About 10-12 large scallops

CGD oil or plain Olive Oil

Salt & pepper

Panko crumbs (optional)

Thoroughly rinse scallops under cool water and set aside. Pour several tablespoons of olive oil in a non-stick pan and heat to medium high heat – until oil in pan is sizzling. If using panko, put panko in a wide-bottomed bowl and dip each flat side of the scallops in the panko (they will still be wet and panko will adhere) and carefully place scallops in hot pan – spacing an inch or two apart. Scallops should not touch as it will inhibit cooking. If not using panko, simply place scallops in hot pan. Cook scallops for approximately two minutes. Turn scallops over and cook for another minute or so. You can cut one scallop in half to make sure they are cooked to your preference – and remember they will continue cooking briefly once off heat.

PESTO PASTA

1/2 box penne pasta

Pesto Sauce (buy this – many great pesto’s available)

Cook penne according to instructions on the box. Drain. Heat up pesto and add to penne. Mix thoroughly.

CLASSIC CREME BRULEE

NOTE: this serves 6 – and it’s always nice to have extra!

8 egg yolks

2 cups heavy cream

1/3 cup sugar (plus extra for topping)

1 tsp vanilla

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Whisk egg yolks and sugar in a large bowl until sugar has dissolved and the mixture is thick. Add cream and vanilla. Continue whisking to blend.

Divide mixture into 6 ramakins. Place ramakins in a water bath (fill a large metal casserole dish about 2 inches high with water). Bake until ser around the edges but still a bit “jiggly” in the center, 45-50 minutes. Leave in water bath until cooled then chill ramakins in fridge for about 2 hours. *NOTE: Extra will keep in refrigerator for 3-4 days.

Before serving, sprinkle tops of brulee’s with about 2 tsps sugar each. Using a small, handheld cooking torch, melt sugar on Brulee’s. Tops should be a light brown color. If you don’t have a torch, put under the broiler until sugar melts….do not walk away from the oven – watch closely! Chill custards until ready to serve.