Ashley Wulf from the Minnesota Beef Council shares recipes using beef as leftovers.

Beef Council

For a generic pot roast recipe that can be universally used to create these other recipes, I recommend making a roast that uses common spices such as salt, pepper, and garlic. If the original roast recipe that created the leftovers has lots of bold flavor, it may alter the taste of the recipes below. For a simple pot roast recipe, consider making our Classic Beef Pot Roast.

An elegant way to elevate leftover beef Pot Roast or Brisket. Shred the meat and mix with cheese, egg, parsley and garlic, then gently fill pasta shells and top with sauce.

Ingredients

• 12 ounces cooked beef Pot Roast or Brisket

• 20 uncooked jumbo pasta shells (about 8 ounces)

Filling:

• 1 cup low-fat cottage cheese

• 3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

• 1 large egg, slightly beaten

• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley or 2 teaspoons dried parsley leaves

• 2 teaspoons minced garlic

• 1 jar (24 ounces) pasta sauce

Garnish:

• Chopped fresh basil (optional)



Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F. Prepare pasta shells according to package directions; drain. Set aside. Shred beef Pot Roast with two forks. Meanwhile, combine shredded beef, cottage cheese, 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, egg, parsley and garlic in large bowl. Fill shells evenly with beef mixture. Spread 1 cup pasta sauce on bottom of 11 X 7-inch glass baking dish. Arrange shells in dish; top with remaining sauce. Cover with aluminum foil. Bake in 375°F oven 20 minutes. Remove foil; sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup cheese. Bake, uncovered, 5 to 8 minutes or until cheese is slightly browned and sauce is bubbly. Season with salt and pepper, if desired. Garnish with basil, if desired.

Ashley’s Tips: One serving contains 40g of protein, which is about 80% of the Daily Value for protein! Though pot roast is being used, using leftover Beef Brisket would also work well. When choosing a cheese, consider using creamy melt shredded mozzarella cheese to top the dish towards the end of cooking.

Beef in sushi? Absolutely! Slice your favorite cooked, cold roast or steak into long strips and wrap with veggies in white rice and nori, then serve with Asian condiments.

Ingredients:

• 6 ounces cooked beef (such as roast or steak), cut into long thin strips (about 1-1/2 cups)

• 2 cups leftover cooked rice

• 4 sheets nori (dried seaweed) (about 8-inch square)

• 1 cup thin strips fresh or leftover cooked vegetables (2 x 1/8-inch), such as asparagus, sugar snap peas, carrots, red bell pepper, zucchini, green beans, avocado, green onions

• 1/4 cup reduced fat or regular Asian-style dressing

Toppings (optional):

• Additional Asian-style dressing, pickled ginger, wasabi paste and reduced-sodium soy sauce

Directions:

Microwave rice on HIGH in microwave-safe bowl 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through, stirring twice. Set aside. Center one sheet nori on bamboo sushi mat or sheet of parchment paper. Using wet hands, press 1/2 cup rice into thin layer over nori leaving 1/4-inch border around edges. Arrange 1/4 of vegetables and 1/4 of beef horizontally across the center of rice. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon dressing. Starting at closest edge, tightly roll up nori enclosing ingredients using mat or parchment to aid in rolling and pressing gently to compact roll. Repeat with remaining ingredients. To serve, cut each roll crosswise into 6 to 8 slices using wet, sharp knife. Serve with Toppings, if desired.

Ashley’s Tips:

Moisten edge of nori with a small amount of water to aid with sealing nori roll, if needed. To serve as sushi-style rice bowls: Evenly layer heated rice, vegetables and beef strips into two medium shallow bowls. Drizzle each with 2 tablespoons Asian dressing. Garnish with thinly sliced nori, as desired. Serve with Toppings, if desired. If you do not have a bamboo sushi mat, using parchment paper and roll tightly.

Use leftover Beef Pot Roast to take this classic cheesy artichoke dip recipe to the next level.

Ingredients:

• 12 ounces Cooked (Leftover) Beef Pot Roast, chopped

• 1 (12oz) can artichoke hearts, drained

• 8 ounces cream cheese, softened

• 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 2 teaspoon granulated garlic

• 3/4 cup reduced-fat dairy sour cream

• 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

• 1 cup reduced-fat mozzarella cheese

• 5 ounces fresh spinach, chopped

Serving Suggestion:

• Celery sticks, Carrots sticks, Pepper slices, Tortilla chips, Crackers

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl mix together cream cheese, sour cream, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, pepper, and garlic. Once smooth, add in spinach, chopped Beef, and artichoke hearts; combine. Coat a 9 X 9 baking dish with non-stick spray. Place mixture into baking dish and bake for 20 to 30 minutes or until mixture is bubbling and golden brown. Serve warm alongside fresh vegetables and tortilla chips.

Ashley’s Tips: This recipe would normally be considered a simple appetizer, but the beef elevates it so that it could be the main course if you wish! This recipe could also be baked in a cast iron skillet if desired. Be sure the skillet size is comparable to the size of the 9×9 baking dish.