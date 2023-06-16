Upcoming Summer Art Festivals

Summer in Minnesota is also art fair season and there are plenty to check out, including one this weekend! Kelli joins us out on the patio with art festivals to check out and the artists to find when you’re there.

Stone Arch Bridge Festival

Check out this festival this weekend, June 18-19 on West River Parkway! Experience over 200 artists and vendors including CompostDesign and Right & Weft! Enjoy special vintage and vinyl collections and an annual car show too! Click here to learn more.

Wayzata Art Experience

On June 23-25, East Lake Street in Wayzata will be featuring 150 fine art vendors including Jessica Stoodley Studio, live music, food, free sailboat rides and activities for kids! Click here for more information.

Minnehaha Falls Art Fair

July 14-16, plan your perfect summer day by taking a trip to Minnehaha Falls! Enjoy a po’boy from Sea Salt and a chance to shop local artists, all in one afternoon. Discover artwork from dozens of artisans, check out live music, and find a food vendor if the Sea Salt line tests your patience. You can earn more by clicking here.

Art in the Gardens

Head to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum from August 18-20! Check out fine art, jewelry, apothecary goods and live music. For more information, click here.