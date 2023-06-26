Weeknight Turkey Stir Fry

Antigoni Sander, Director of Catering for Hightop Hospitality, shows us a recipe that you can make in under 30 minutes and has a variety of ways you can serve it.

2 Pounds Ground Turkey

2 Tbsp. Neutral Oil Like Canola or Vegetable Oil

4 Garlic Cloves, Minced

1 Cup Scallions, Divided

1 – 2 Jalapenos, chopped (optional)

2 Tbsp. Minced Ginger

2 Tbsp. Corn Starch (optional)

1 – 14 oz. Bag Coleslaw Mix with Cabbage and Carrots

2 Red Bell Peppers, Julienned

½ Cup Soy Sauce or Tamari

½ Cup Seasoned Rice Wine Vinegar

¼ Cups Toasted Sesame Oil

Juice of 1 Lime

2 Tbsp. Sriracha (optional)

¼ Cup Honey

½ Cup Cilantro (optional) + More For Garnish

Lime Wedges (optional)

Salt and Pepper to taste

Serve with White, Brown or Cauliflower Rice! Or Serve with Lettuce for Lettuce Wraps!

Directions

1. Heat Oil in large skillet over medium high heat. Once glistening add the ground turkey and allow it to sizzle for about a minute, untouched. Next, mash the turkey up into crumbles and then add the garlic, ½ cup scallions, jalapenos (if using), ginger, and salt and pepper. With a wooden spoon continuously stir the mixture until the turkey is no longer pink and the aromatics have slightly softened.

2. While browning the meat add the following ingredients to a jar: Soy Sauce, Vinegar, Sesame Oil, Lime Juice, Sriracha and Honey. Seal the jar and give it a fierce shake combining everything together. Set it aside.

3. Returning to the stove, sprinkle cornstarch over the meat mixture, stirring until the cornstarch disappears.

4. Next, add the coleslaw mix into the skillet, tossing it so that the cabbage mixes evenly into the meat, followed by the red bell pepper. Once all the veggies have been added pour the prepared sauce over everything. Turn the heat up to high, bringing the contents to a bubble. After about 30 seconds, then turn the heat down to medium bringing everything down to a simmer. Remove the skillet from the heat once you see that the sauce has thickened a bit and has reduced to a consistency that you like. I like the red bell peppers to still have a light crunch and some vibrancy to their color.

5. Off the heat, stir in the fresh cilantro and the reserved ½ cup of scallions, taste and adjust salt and pepper if you wish and you are ready to serve!

Time To Eat!

This dish reheats great! So, I always make a full recipe! Below are some different ways to serve it!

Stir Fry Style Spooned over rice or rice alternative allowing each person to garnish it how they like with any of the listed garnishes below.

Burrito Style Spoon Stir Fry and Rice into a Large Burrito Style Tortilla, Drizzle with Sriracha or Lime Mayo and wrap up.

Lettuce Wraps Fill a Bowl with the stir fry and fill a platter with the various toppers listed below. Serve family style with fresh lettuce cups, allowing guests to make their own.

TOPPERS Lime Wedges, Jalapeno Rings, Fresh Cilantro, Fresh Scallions, Chopped Peanuts, Drizzle of Toasted Sesame Oil,