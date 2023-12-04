Weeknight Cream of Potato Soup
Rachael Perron from Kowalski’s Market prepares a Cream of Potato Soup that you can use leftover mashed potatoes, ready-made or newly made mashed potatoes in! Rachael suggests serving the soup alongside a crisp salad and a loaf of warm artisan bread.
Recipe: Cream of Potato Soup
Tasty Tip:
- Find Kowalski’s Fresh Soup Mix and Mirepoix in the Produce Department with other prepared produce. You can also substitute the same amount of finely chopped mixed vegetables, such as carrots, celery and onions.