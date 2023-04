Comedienne Mary Mack gives us her picks for this week’s Watch, Read, Listen presented by Chu Vision.

Mary is performing this weekend at Riverhouse Kitchen & Drinks in Hutchinson and in Eau Claire on Thursday. For tickets, click here.

Watch: The Larkins on ITV

Read: The Annie Year by Stephanie Wilber Ash

Listen: Public Radio – KFAI 90.3 in the Twin Cities and 103.3 in Duluth