Watch, Read, Listen: Kelli Hanson

If you follow our very own Kelli Hanson on Instagram, then you know she is an avid reader. She’s already clocked in 20 books this year! So of course, we had to invite her to join us for this week’s Watch, Read, Listen segment so we can get all of her recommendations.

Watch: Emergency NYC on Netflix

Read: The Deep Deep Snow by Brian Freeman

Listen: Greenlights podcast by Matthew McConaughey

Special thanks to Chu Vision for sponsoring this week’s Watch, Read, Listen!