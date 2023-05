Terri Chaffer, owner of Love That Olive in Maple Grove, teaches us how to make and assemble a waffle parfait.

Love That Olive has a special deal for TCL viewers — you can get 6 mini bottles of their oils and vinegars for $42. The flavors include lemon, vanilla and butter extra virgin oils, as well as chocolate, peach and bourbon balsamics. The offer is goof through Mother’s Day.