Tropical Quinoa Mason Jar Salad for 6 Jars

Certified nutritionist and fitness expert, Nickie Carrigan, shares her recipe for Tropical Quinoa Mason Jar Salad – a Monday Night Meal that is not only convenient, but healthy too!

Ingredients:



3 cups cooked quinoa

1 1/2 cups black beans, rinsed and drained

1 1/2 cups diced mango

1 1/2 cups diced pineapple

1 1/2 cups chopped red bell pepper

1 1/2 cups chopped cucumber

1 1/2 cups shredded carrots

1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1 1/2 avocados, diced

3/4 cup chopped red onion

6 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

12 cups mixed greens (spinach, arugula, kale)



Dressing:



3/4 cup lime juice

6 tbsp olive oil

6 tsp honey or agave syrup

6 tsp apple cider vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste



Instructions:



1. Prepare the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together lime juice, olive oil, honey (or agave syrup), apple cider vinegar, salt, and pepper.

2. Layer the salad in the mason jars:

• Bottom layer: Divide the dressing evenly among the 6 jars.

• Second layer: Add 1/4 cup black beans to each jar.

• Third layer: Add 1/2 cup cooked quinoa to each jar.

• Fourth layer: Add 1/4 cup diced mango to each jar.

• Fifth layer: Add 1/4 cup diced pineapple to each jar.

• Sixth layer: Add 1/4 cup chopped red bell pepper to each jar.

• Seventh layer: Add 1/4 cup chopped cucumber to each jar.

• Eighth layer: Add 1/4 cup shredded carrots to each jar.

• Ninth layer: Add 1/4 cup cherry tomatoes to each jar.

• Tenth layer: Add 1/4 avocado, diced, to each jar (I usually wait and just cut a fresh avocado before I eat the salad.)

• Eleventh layer: Add 2 tbsp chopped red onion to each jar.

• Twelfth layer: Add 1 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro to each jar.

• Top layer: Add 2 cups mixed greens to each jar.

3. Seal the jars: Close each mason jar tightly with a lid. Store in the refrigerator until ready to eat.

4. To serve: When you’re ready to enjoy your salad, pour into a bowl or eat directly from the jar.



