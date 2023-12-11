Senior Living Community, The Waters of White Bear Lake, prides itself on offering a vibrant, enriching experience to keep their residents thriving. Reporter Kristin Haubrich takes us inside to have a look.

Be among the first ten seniors or adult children to schedule a tour and, once complete, you’ll be qualified to participate in a FREE “Get a Taste of The Waters” culinary experience. To schedule a complimentary, personal tour call: 507-248-2040.

Willy Wonka Holiday Event 12/14