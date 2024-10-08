The Doran Family Concord Grape Pie

This recipe became a family favorite when Kevin and Teresa Doran were living in the Finger Lakes region of Western New York. Concord grapes were grown in the wine country and people enjoyed old fashioned grape pies (especially Kevin’s late father Tom.) When the Doran’s moved home to Minnesota they planted Concord grapes and Teresa started making her own pie filling. It also works great for jam and as an ice cream topping. Grape pie has a unique flavor that you will love!

Ingredients:

1 qt. Concord grape pie filling*

2 tbs. Tapioca

1 package 9″ pie crusts (2)

1 Egg (optional for top of pie)

Pure cane sugar to sprinkle on top

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350.

2. Mix tapioca and pie filling together.

3. When blended, pour into pie crust.

4. Cut the second pie crust into 1″ strips and weave them together create the lattice top for the pie crust.

5. Spread egg wash on top crust. (optional)

6. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes or until top of pie is golden brown. (If crusts are browning too fast, cover with aluminum foil around the edges.)

7. Sprinkle top with pure cane sugar.

8. Let Grape Pie cool before slicing.

*Concord Grape Pie Filling recipe

Grape pie filling is an extremely wet filling and can turn into a soggy mess. To get the best results pre-cook the filling on the stovetop. Allow the filling to cool completely before you place it in the pie shell. If the filling is hot it will melt the bottom crust. It takes time but it will be worth the effort to enjoy an old-fashioned Concord grape pie.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lbs of Concord grapes (after removing from stems)

3/4 cup + 2 tbsp (6.0 oz) sugar

2 1/2 tbsp cornstarch

1 1/2 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

Instructions:

1. Wash grapes and discard any that are under-ripe, damaged and blemished.

2. Remove the skins from the grapes by pressing them between your thumb and forefinger.

3. Put the skinless grapes in a medium saucepan. Reserve the skins in a small bowl.

4. Under low heat, gently mash the grape pulp in the medium saucepan to release their juice. Cook until grapes come to a full boil, and simmer, covered, for 5 minutes.

5. Remove from heat and allow to cool completely.

6. Press the grapes through a fine sieve and discard the pits.

7. In a heavy bottomed pot: combine the grape pulp, grape peels and all the remaining ingredients . (You’ll have about 1 1/3 cups of pulp – add everything else and you’ll have about 2 cups) Bring to a simmer over low heat, stirring continually until the filling is slightly thickened and bubbly.

8. Remove from heat and allow to cool completely before filling pie crust.