Tequila Lime Marinade & Glaze

We’re taking advantage of the nice temps and grilling chicken for our Monday Night Meal recipe with Rachael Perron from Kowalski’s.

MAKES ENOUGH FOR 1-1 ½ LBS. CHICKEN OR SHRIMP

¼ cup pineapple juice

¼ cup tequila

1 small jalapeño pepper, very finely minced

1 small shallot, very finely minced

2 tbsp. brown sugar

2 tbsp. Kowalski’s Pure Honey

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns (or less to taste)

¼ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes (or less to taste)

1 tsp. freshly grated lime zest

2 tsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 tsp. Kowalski’s Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice (from the Produce Department)

2 tsp. finely minced fresh cilantro (optional)

Combine first 10 ingredients (through zest) in a small saucepan. Transfer ½ of the mixture from the pan to a small bowl and whisk in oil; set aside to use as a marinade. Bring remaining mixture in the pan to a boil over high heat to melt sugar; reduce to medium-low and simmer until reduced by ½ (7-10 min.). Cool slightly or to room temperature; stir in lime juice just before using. Stir cilantro into glaze just before using or reserve for use as a garnish.

To use marinade: Toss with raw shrimp or boneless skinless chicken breasts; let stand for 20-30 min. Grill as desired. Discard unused marinade.

To use glaze: Brush over shrimp or chicken in the last 1-2 min. of grilling and/or drizzle over food after it comes off the grill. Tent with foil; let stand for 5 min. before serving.