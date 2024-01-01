Teena’s Cast Iron Chicken Pot Pie

Teena Anderson, owner of Anoka Meat & Sausage and the creator or Sweet Tee’s Kitchen on Facebook shares her recipe for a hot hearty meal.

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 Rotisserie chicken deboned

kosher salt

ground black pepper

1/2 onion, chopped

2 medium carrots, chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

2 tsp. fresh thyme

3-4 tbsp. flour

1 1/2 c. frozen peas

2 c. chicken broth made from concentrate

1 cup heavy cream

1 can Pillsbury refrigerated flaky biscuit dough

1 egg, lightly beaten

Steps