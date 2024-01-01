Teena’s Cast Iron Chicken Pot Pie

Teena Anderson, owner of Anoka Meat & Sausage and the creator or Sweet Tee’s Kitchen on Facebook shares her recipe for a hot hearty meal.

1 tbsp. olive oil
1 Rotisserie chicken deboned
kosher salt
ground black pepper
1/2 onion, chopped
2 medium carrots, chopped
2 stalks celery, chopped
2 tsp. fresh thyme
3-4 tbsp. flour
1 1/2 c. frozen peas
2 c. chicken broth made from concentrate
1 cup heavy cream
1 can Pillsbury refrigerated flaky biscuit dough
1 egg, lightly beaten

Steps

  1. Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil.
  2. Add onion, carrots, celery, and thyme and cook until vegetables are soft, 5 minutes. Add in chicken and mix together. Sprinkle flour over vegetables and cook 2-3 minutes more. Add chicken broth and bring to a simmer, cooking 10 minutes or until slightly thickened. Turn off heat and stir in cream, peas, thyme and chicken.
  3. Remove biscuits from can and split in half horizontally. Arrange, overlapping, in a ring on the outer circle of the skillet.
  4. Brush with egg wash and bake until golden, 20-25 minutes. Serve in the pan.