Teena’s Cast Iron Chicken Pot Pie
Teena Anderson, owner of Anoka Meat & Sausage and the creator or Sweet Tee’s Kitchen on Facebook shares her recipe for a hot hearty meal.
1 tbsp. olive oil
1 Rotisserie chicken deboned
kosher salt
ground black pepper
1/2 onion, chopped
2 medium carrots, chopped
2 stalks celery, chopped
2 tsp. fresh thyme
3-4 tbsp. flour
1 1/2 c. frozen peas
2 c. chicken broth made from concentrate
1 cup heavy cream
1 can Pillsbury refrigerated flaky biscuit dough
1 egg, lightly beaten
Steps
- Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil.
- Add onion, carrots, celery, and thyme and cook until vegetables are soft, 5 minutes. Add in chicken and mix together. Sprinkle flour over vegetables and cook 2-3 minutes more. Add chicken broth and bring to a simmer, cooking 10 minutes or until slightly thickened. Turn off heat and stir in cream, peas, thyme and chicken.
- Remove biscuits from can and split in half horizontally. Arrange, overlapping, in a ring on the outer circle of the skillet.
- Brush with egg wash and bake until golden, 20-25 minutes. Serve in the pan.