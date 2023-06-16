TCL Movie Trip: Strange New Worlds and Asteroid City

Our TCL movie critic, Paul McGuire Grimes, sat down with the cast of the newest Star Trek series, Strange New Worlds, to ask them what Star Trek’s legacy means to them. Paul also met with the cast of Wes Anderson’s newest film, Asteroid City.

You can listen to Paul with Bradley and Dawn on mytalk 107.1 every Friday afternoon.

His new, monthly movie series continues this summer. On Sunday, June 25th, you can watch 2008’s The Dark Knight with Paul and have an exclusive talk-back with him at Eagan’s Emagine Theaters. For more information on tickets, click here.