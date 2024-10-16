Susan’s Stuffed Pumpkins

Susan Ritts, creator of Putting on the Ritts, shares a fun recipe for stuffed pumpkins.

4 small orange pumpkins, cleaned, shelled and lids saved

1 stale French baguette, ripped into bite sized pieces one day prior to serving

1/2 pound Gruyère cheese (or your favorite hard cheese), cut into cubes

1 large yellow or white onion, chopped

1 tablespoon thyme

1/2 cup (plus extra to top) skim milk

2 cups mushrooms, button or portabella

6 strips cooked bacon or prosciutto, chopped (optional)

1/2 pound ground beef, browned (optional)

2 cups small yellow potatoes, chopped into 1 inch pieces

2 teaspoon chopped garlic

salt & pepper

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper and set aside. In a large bowl, mix bread, onion, bacon and ground beef (if using), mushrooms, cheese, potatoes, garlic and spices. Toss until mixed. Add 1/2 cup skim milk and toss to combine. Place pumpkins on covered cookie sheets and pack each with bread mixture. Once packed, pour extra skim milk over each. About 1/4 cup. Pierce the skin of each pumpkin with a fork or knife in 4 or 5 places. Put the tops back on each pumpkin and bake for about 1 hour 15 minutes. Check pumpkins. If the flesh cannot be pierced easily, continue baking. It may take another half hour or so. Once flesh can be pierced and the inside is nice and bubbling hot, pumpkins are about done. Now remove lids and bake another 5 minutes or so to “crust” the tops. Remove from oven and plate each pumpkin with the lid slightly off-center to expose the beautiful feast inside. A small salad prior to this main course is all you need. Enjoy!