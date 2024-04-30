Sticky pork loin Banh Mi salad
Chef Tim McCarty, representing the Minnesota Pork Board, shares his recipe for a salad that incorporates all the flavors of Banh Mi.
Sticky Pork Loin Banh Mi Salad
2lb Pork loin
2 TBSP Garlic fresh minced
2 TBSP Ginger fresh minced
1 TBSP Black sesame seed
3 TBSP Soy Sauce
2 TBSP Brown Sugar
2 TBSP Rice wine vinegar
Mix everything and marinate pork for 6 hours and grill over med-heat and cook for 140 internal temperature pull and rest. When cool slice
Sticky Vinaigrette
2 cups Rice wine vinegar
½ cup Soy sauce
1 cup Chicken stock
½ cup Honey
½ cup Brown sugar
1 TBSP Chili sauce
½ cup Sesame Oil
2 TBSP Lemon grass chopped
1 TBSP Ginger fresh minced
¼ cup Corn starch slurry
½ tsp Cracked Black pepper
Place vinegar, stock, honey, sugar, soy and chili sauce in a pot over med-high heat bring to a boil whisk in slurry until thick as oil. Remove from heat whisk in oil, ginger and lemon grass and cool.
Pickled Vegetables
½ cup Daikon radish fine Jul
½ cup Carrots fine Jul
1 cup Cucumbers Jul
1 cup Red Onions Jul
½ cup Red Radish fine Jul
¼ cup Jalapeno thin slice
1 ½ cups Rice wine vinegar
1 cup Sugar
Cut all the Vegetables and mix. Place vinegar and sugar in a pot bring to a boil and pour over vegetables, mix a few times and when cool they are done.
Salad Mix and Build
1 1/2cups each Chopped Romaine, napa cabbage, red cabbage Jul equal parts
4-5 oz Sliced Pork loin
1 TBSP Chopped green onions
Black sesame seeds, To Taste
½ cup Pickled veg
1/3 cup Vinaigrette
2 TBSP Cilantro fresh chopped
1 each Lime wedge
Place salad mix in a bowl toss in the dressing, place on plate, place pork on top, pickled veg, seeds, green onions, cilantro and lime to finish