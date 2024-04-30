Chef Tim McCarty, representing the Minnesota Pork Board, shares his recipe for a salad that incorporates all the flavors of Banh Mi.

Sticky Pork Loin Banh Mi Salad

2lb Pork loin

2 TBSP Garlic fresh minced

2 TBSP Ginger fresh minced

1 TBSP Black sesame seed

3 TBSP Soy Sauce

2 TBSP Brown Sugar

2 TBSP Rice wine vinegar



Mix everything and marinate pork for 6 hours and grill over med-heat and cook for 140 internal temperature pull and rest. When cool slice

Sticky Vinaigrette

2 cups Rice wine vinegar

½ cup Soy sauce

1 cup Chicken stock

½ cup Honey

½ cup Brown sugar

1 TBSP Chili sauce

½ cup Sesame Oil

2 TBSP Lemon grass chopped

1 TBSP Ginger fresh minced

¼ cup Corn starch slurry

½ tsp Cracked Black pepper

Place vinegar, stock, honey, sugar, soy and chili sauce in a pot over med-high heat bring to a boil whisk in slurry until thick as oil. Remove from heat whisk in oil, ginger and lemon grass and cool.

Pickled Vegetables

½ cup Daikon radish fine Jul

½ cup Carrots fine Jul

1 cup Cucumbers Jul

1 cup Red Onions Jul

½ cup Red Radish fine Jul

¼ cup Jalapeno thin slice

1 ½ cups Rice wine vinegar

1 cup Sugar

Cut all the Vegetables and mix. Place vinegar and sugar in a pot bring to a boil and pour over vegetables, mix a few times and when cool they are done.

Salad Mix and Build

1 1/2cups each Chopped Romaine, napa cabbage, red cabbage Jul equal parts

4-5 oz Sliced Pork loin

1 TBSP Chopped green onions

Black sesame seeds, To Taste

½ cup Pickled veg

1/3 cup Vinaigrette

2 TBSP Cilantro fresh chopped

1 each Lime wedge

Place salad mix in a bowl toss in the dressing, place on plate, place pork on top, pickled veg, seeds, green onions, cilantro and lime to finish

Sticky Pork Loin Banh Mi Salad 2lb Pork loin

2 TBSP Garlic fresh minced

2 TBSP Ginger fresh minced

1 TBSP Black sesame seed

3 TBSP Soy Sauce

2 TBSP Brown Sugar

2 TBSP Rice wine vinegar Mix everything and marinate pork for 6 hours and grill over med-heat and cook for 140 internal temperature pull and rest. When cool slice Sticky Vinaigrette 2 cups Rice wine vinegar

½ cup Soy sauce

1 cup Chicken stock

½ cup Honey

½ cup Brown sugar

1 TBSP Chili sauce

½ cup Sesame Oil 2 TBSP Lemon grass chopped

1 TBSP Ginger fresh minced

¼ cup Corn starch slurry

½ tsp Cracked Black pepper Place vinegar, stock, honey, sugar, soy and chili sauce in a pot over med-high heat bring to a boil whisk in slurry until thick as oil. Remove from heat whisk in oil, ginger and lemon grass and cool. Pickled Vegetables ½ cup Daikon radish fine Jul

½ cup Carrots fine Jul

1 cup Cucumbers Jul

1 cup Red Onions Jul

½ cup Red Radish fine Jul

¼ cup Jalapeno thin slice

1 ½ cups Rice wine vinegar

1 cup Sugar Cut all the Vegetables and mix. Place vinegar and sugar in a pot bring to a boil and pour over vegetables, mix a few times and when cool they are done. Salad Mix and Build 1 1/2cups each Chopped Romaine, napa cabbage, red cabbage Jul equal parts

4-5 oz Sliced Pork loin

1 TBSP Chopped green onions

Black sesame seeds, To Taste

½ cup Pickled veg 1/3 cup Vinaigrette 2 TBSP Cilantro fresh chopped

1 each Lime wedge

Place salad mix in a bowl toss in the dressing, place on plate, place pork on top, pickled veg, seeds, green onions, cilantro and lime to finish