Sticky pork loin Banh Mi salad

By KSTP

Chef Tim McCarty, representing the Minnesota Pork Board, shares his recipe for a salad that incorporates all the flavors of Banh Mi. 

Sticky Pork Loin Banh Mi Salad

2lb Pork loin         
2 TBSP Garlic fresh minced          
2 TBSP Ginger fresh minced         
1 TBSP Black sesame seed          
3 TBSP Soy Sauce                             
2 TBSP Brown Sugar                        
2 TBSP Rice wine vinegar              

Mix everything and marinate pork for 6 hours and grill over med-heat and cook for 140 internal temperature pull and rest. When cool slice

Sticky Vinaigrette

2 cups Rice wine vinegar                  
½ cup Soy sauce                                  
1 cup Chicken stock                           
½ cup Honey                                           
½ cup Brown sugar                              
1 TBSP Chili sauce                                 
½ cup Sesame Oil                                                     
2 TBSP Lemon grass chopped         
1 TBSP Ginger fresh minced              
¼ cup Corn starch slurry                   
½ tsp Cracked Black pepper          

Place vinegar, stock, honey, sugar, soy and chili sauce in a pot over med-high heat bring to a boil whisk in slurry until thick as oil. Remove from heat whisk in oil, ginger and lemon grass and cool.

Pickled Vegetables

½ cup Daikon radish fine Jul                          
½ cup Carrots fine Jul                                      
1 cup Cucumbers Jul                                        
1 cup Red Onions Jul                                        
½ cup Red Radish fine Jul                                
¼ cup Jalapeno thin slice                                
1 ½ cups Rice wine vinegar                                   
1 cup Sugar                

Cut all the Vegetables and mix. Place vinegar and sugar in a pot bring to a boil and pour over vegetables, mix a few times and when cool they are done.

Salad Mix and Build

1 1/2cups each Chopped Romaine, napa cabbage, red cabbage Jul equal parts         
4-5 oz Sliced Pork loin                                        
1 TBSP Chopped green onions                        
Black sesame seeds, To Taste
½ cup Pickled veg                                                    
1/3 cup Vinaigrette                                                     
2 TBSP Cilantro fresh chopped                            
1 each Lime wedge                                                    

Place salad mix in a bowl toss in the dressing, place on plate, place pork on top, pickled veg, seeds, green onions, cilantro and lime to finish