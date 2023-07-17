Steak Fajitas

Kowalski’s Markets have teamed up with Peterson Craftsman Meats for a CSA Program. Rachael Perron from Kowalski’s Markets is making a recipe using their beef.

For more information on the CSA at Kowalski’s Markets, click here.

1 lb. thinly sliced beef fajita meat, such as skirt or flank steak

1 sweet yellow onion, thinly sliced

1 small green pepper, cored, seeded and sliced

2 tbsp. Kowalski’s Taco Seasoning

2 tbsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 tbsp. Kowalski’s Unsalted Butter

8 (6″) Kowalski’s Flour Tortilla

– toppings, your choice: Kowalski’s Salsa or Pico de Gallo, shredded Kowalski’s Mexican Blend Cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced avocado or Kowalski’s Guacamole, roughly chopped fresh cilantro, lime wedges and light sour cream

In a medium mixing bowl, combine steak, onions and peppers with oil and taco seasoning; toss to coat, let stand at room temperature at least 20 min. In a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter. Add beef and vegetable mixture; sauté until beef is medium-rare (3-4 min.).