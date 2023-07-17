Steak Fajitas
Kowalski’s Markets have teamed up with Peterson Craftsman Meats for a CSA Program. Rachael Perron from Kowalski’s Markets is making a recipe using their beef.
For more information on the CSA at Kowalski’s Markets, click here.
1 lb. thinly sliced beef fajita meat, such as skirt or flank steak
1 sweet yellow onion, thinly sliced
1 small green pepper, cored, seeded and sliced
2 tbsp. Kowalski’s Taco Seasoning
2 tbsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 tbsp. Kowalski’s Unsalted Butter
8 (6″) Kowalski’s Flour Tortilla
– toppings, your choice: Kowalski’s Salsa or Pico de Gallo, shredded Kowalski’s Mexican Blend Cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced avocado or Kowalski’s Guacamole, roughly chopped fresh cilantro, lime wedges and light sour cream
- In a medium mixing bowl, combine steak, onions and peppers with oil and taco seasoning; toss to coat, let stand at room temperature at least 20 min.
- In a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter. Add beef and vegetable mixture; sauté until beef is medium-rare (3-4 min.).
- Wrap tortillas in slightly damp paper towels; heat in the microwave until very warm (up to 45 sec.).
- Divide steak and veggie mixture among warm tortillas; add toppings to taste and serve immediately.