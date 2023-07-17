Steak Fajitas

By KSTP

Kowalski’s Markets have teamed up with Peterson Craftsman Meats for a CSA Program. Rachael Perron from Kowalski’s Markets is making a recipe using their beef.

For more information on the CSA at Kowalski’s Markets, click here.

1 lb. thinly sliced beef fajita meat, such as skirt or flank steak
1 sweet yellow onion, thinly sliced
1 small green pepper, cored, seeded and sliced
2 tbsp. Kowalski’s Taco Seasoning
2 tbsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 tbsp. Kowalski’s Unsalted Butter
8 (6″) Kowalski’s Flour Tortilla

– toppings, your choice: Kowalski’s Salsa or Pico de Gallo, shredded Kowalski’s Mexican Blend Cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced avocado or Kowalski’s Guacamole, roughly chopped fresh cilantro, lime wedges and light sour cream

  1. In a medium mixing bowl, combine steak, onions and peppers with oil and taco seasoning; toss to coat, let stand at room temperature at least 20 min.
  2. In a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter. Add beef and vegetable mixture; sauté until beef is medium-rare (3-4 min.).
  1. Wrap tortillas in slightly damp paper towels; heat in the microwave until very warm (up to 45 sec.).
  2. Divide steak and veggie mixture among warm tortillas; add toppings to taste and serve immediately.