Spring Recipe Bowls
Jump into spring with these fresh, new recipes! These recipe bowls are balanced with nutrition without compromising on taste. Plus, they can all be made in 30 minutes or less. Ashley from Minnesota Beef Council shows us three easy recipes.
#1 Beef Tenderloin, Cranberry and Pear Salad
Ashley’s Tips:
- This recipe calls for beef Tenderloin (aka Filet Mignon) but you can use any cut of steak you’d like. An economical yet tender option is a Flat Iron, the 2nd most tender cut!
- To toast pecans, spread in single layer on metal baking sheet. Bake in 350°F oven 3 to 5 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring occasionally. (Watch carefully to prevent burning.) Set aside to cool.
- Feel free to use walnuts or almonds in place of pecans.
- One serving has just 390 calories and contains 25g of protein!
#2 Burger Bowl with Special Sauce
*Recipe from Real Food Dietitians
Ashley’s Tips:
- Next month, we are celebrating May as National Hamburger Month!
- When choosing ground beef, the lower the percentage such as 85% lean, the greater the fat content, which means more flavor! However, you may also opt for a leaner option such as 94% lean.
- For ease when preparing your meal, all vegetables can be washed and cut prior. The ground beef can also be cooked in bulk and stored in the refrigerator until the burger bowls are ready to be assembled.
Ashley’s tips:
- Like the first recipe, you can use any steak cut of your choosing!
- When cooking the steaks, remove from the source of heat when it reaches 10°F below the desired temperature. The temperature will continue to rise the rest of the way as it rests.
- White rice may be used instead of brown rice.