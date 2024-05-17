Dr. Taylor Spronk from the Minnesota Pork Board joins in studio today to demonstrate a recipe for Spanish Pork Skewers.

Recipe

Ingredients

2 pounds pork tenderloin cleaned of excess fat and veins

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon sweet Spanish paprika

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon oregano

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

5 garlic cloves minced

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

juice of half a lemon for marinade

lemon wedges for serving

Instructions

Trim the pork loin of excess fat, and then cut into 1 ½ inch cubes. Place the meat in a large freezer bag.

Mix the spices, olive oil, and lemon juice in a bowl, and then pour it into the bag of pork.

Seal the bag and massage the pork until it’s coated in the marinade. Marinate in the fridge overnight, or for a minimum of 2 hours.

Remove the marinated pork cubes from the marinade and place on wooden or metal skewers. Leave a little bit of space between each cube of meat.

Grill on a grill or in a cast iron skillet over a high heat until browned on the outside but just cooked through. The meat should have an internal temperature of 145°F (62°C). Be careful not to overcook, or they’ll be dry!

Rest the skewers for 5 minutes, then serve hot with lemon wedges and enjoy.