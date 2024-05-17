Spanish Pork Skewers
Dr. Taylor Spronk from the Minnesota Pork Board joins in studio today to demonstrate a recipe for Spanish Pork Skewers.
Ingredients
2 pounds pork tenderloin cleaned of excess fat and veins
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground coriander
1 tablespoon sweet Spanish paprika
1 teaspoon ground turmeric
1 teaspoon oregano
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon salt
5 garlic cloves minced
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
juice of half a lemon for marinade
lemon wedges for serving
Instructions
Trim the pork loin of excess fat, and then cut into 1 ½ inch cubes. Place the meat in a large freezer bag.
Mix the spices, olive oil, and lemon juice in a bowl, and then pour it into the bag of pork.
Seal the bag and massage the pork until it’s coated in the marinade. Marinate in the fridge overnight, or for a minimum of 2 hours.
Remove the marinated pork cubes from the marinade and place on wooden or metal skewers. Leave a little bit of space between each cube of meat.
Grill on a grill or in a cast iron skillet over a high heat until browned on the outside but just cooked through. The meat should have an internal temperature of 145°F (62°C). Be careful not to overcook, or they’ll be dry!
Rest the skewers for 5 minutes, then serve hot with lemon wedges and enjoy.