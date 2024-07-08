Hog Farmer Mike Patterson and his daughter Leia join us on the patio grilling up some Smokey Pork Burgers.

1 lb Ground Pork

5 slices Bacon

1tsp salt

1 garlic clove, minced

¼ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp sage

¼ tsp thyme

Pulse the bacon and garlic in a food processor until coarsely ground. Combine the pork, salt, pepper, sage, thyme and bacon/garlic mixture and incorporate together using your hands. Form into 4 burgers about 4 inches in diameter, and 1 inch thick. Press your thumb in the center to make an indentation so the burger won’t dome up. Grill the burgers on a hot grill about 4-5 minutes per side until the burgers register 160 degree internal temperature. Top with your favorite cole slaw, serve on toasted buns.