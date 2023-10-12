Slow Cooker 6 for $60

By KSTP

Ted Farrell from Haskell’s wine has a deal on wines that pair well with classic slow cooker foods.

Get these 6 wines for $60 through October 22nd at any Haskell’s location:

  • Saumer Les Plantagenets Chenin Blanc – pairs well with chicken wild rice soup
  • Chianti Rufina I Veroni – pairs well with Minestrone
  • Bougie Zinfandel – pairs well with chili
  • Bear’s Lair Pinot Noir – pairs well with pot roast
  • Cotes du Rhone Acantalys – pairs well with pulled pork sandwiches
  • Cotes du Rhone Bernard – pairs well with apple crisp