Shaved Ribeye Cheesesteak Sandwich

Teena Anderson, owner of Anoka Meats and Sausage prepares a warm sandwich for a Monday Night Meal!

Fresh buns or kaiser rolls

2 lbs sliced Ribeye or Top Sirloin (ask the butcher shop to cut the meat on the slicer using #3 setting)

½ lb thinly sliced provolone cheese

2 white onions, thinly sliced

2 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

Olive oil for sauteing onions

1 au jus packet

Extra salt & pepper for seasoning

Heat a cast-iron skillet or flat top griddle over medium-high heat. When hot, add the oil, add onions and cook, stirring until caramelized, about 6 minutes. Add the garlic, salt and pepper and cook, stirring for 30 seconds. Push off to 1 side of the pan or griddle. Add the meat slices to the hot pan and cook, stirring until the meat is barely pink, about 2 minutes. Mix in the sauteed onion. Top the mixture with cheese slices and melt, stirring into the meat mixture. Remove from heat. Spoon the cheesy meat mixture into the warm buns and serve immediately with condiments of choice. Serve with horseradish* & au jus (optional).

Alternative preparation: prepare the onions and meat, then transfer to a crockpot and pour the au jus over the mixture. Layer the provolone cheese on top. Set the crock pot heat to low just until the cheese melts, then switch to keep warm to serve. Best served with big buns and horseradish, even a little mayo on the side.



*Creamy Homemade Horseradish Sauce

½ cup heavy cream, chilled

½ cup crème fraiche or sour cream

2/3 cup (5 ounces) prepared horseradish

2 tablespoons finely chopped chives

1 tsp kosher salt, plus more if needed

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Fresh buns or kaiser rolls

2 lbs sliced Ribeye or Top Sirloin (ask the butcher shop to cut the meat on the slicer using #3 setting)

½ lb thinly sliced provolone cheese

2 white onions, thinly sliced

2 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

Olive oil for sauteing onions

1 au jus packet

Extra salt & pepper for seasoning Heat a cast-iron skillet or flat top griddle over medium-high heat. When hot, add the oil, add onions and cook, stirring until caramelized, about 6 minutes. Add the garlic, salt and pepper and cook, stirring for 30 seconds. Push off to 1 side of the pan or griddle. Add the meat slices to the hot pan and cook, stirring until the meat is barely pink, about 2 minutes. Mix in the sauteed onion. Top the mixture with cheese slices and melt, stirring into the meat mixture. Remove from heat. Spoon the cheesy meat mixture into the warm buns and serve immediately with condiments of choice. Serve with horseradish* & au jus (optional). Alternative preparation: prepare the onions and meat, then transfer to a crockpot and pour the au jus over the mixture. Layer the provolone cheese on top. Set the crock pot heat to low just until the cheese melts, then switch to keep warm to serve. Best served with big buns and horseradish, even a little mayo on the side. *Creamy Homemade Horseradish Sauce ½ cup heavy cream, chilled

½ cup crème fraiche or sour cream

2/3 cup (5 ounces) prepared horseradish

2 tablespoons finely chopped chives

1 tsp kosher salt, plus more if needed