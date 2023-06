Last June, Crisco from KS95 decided to start Buck$ for Babe. It’s a fundraiser that supported him through the unexpected loss of his dog, Babe. With the help of Spire Credit Union, nearly $100,000 was raised to help save the lives of thousands of pets.

