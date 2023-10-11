Seared Pork with Warm Mushroom Vinaigrette

John Van House from Core Food Services is here with a recipe for Pork Week, presented by the MN Pork Board.

Ingredients:

1 each Pork loin

Salt and Pepper, as needed

1 Tbsp Salad oil

2 Tbsp Olive oil

2 Tbsp Shallots, minced

2 cloves Garlic, minced

1# Sliced mushrooms

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

2 Tbsp Sherry vinegar

2 Tbsp Chopped parsley

Method:

Portion cut the pork loin into thin cutlets

Preheat a sauté pan over medium high heat.

Add salad oil to pan when pan is hot.

Season the pork with salt and pepper and gently place cutlets into pan and sear.

Flip cutlets halfway through cooking and finish cooking on second side

Remove cutlets from pan and repeat based on number of cutlets.

Allow the cutlets to rest while completing the sauce.

For the sauce:

Return pan to medium high heat and add olive oil.

Sauté shallots and garlic for 30 seconds

Add mushrooms and sauté until tender-treat these almost like searing protein-allow them to brown.

Reduce liquid until almost dry, add mustard and vinegar.

Reduce the liquid slightly.

Add parsley.

Adjust seasonings and top pork with the mushroom vinaigrette.

Enjoy!