Seared Pork with Warm Mushroom Vinaigrette
John Van House from Core Food Services is here with a recipe for Pork Week, presented by the MN Pork Board.
Ingredients:
1 each Pork loin
Salt and Pepper, as needed
1 Tbsp Salad oil
2 Tbsp Olive oil
2 Tbsp Shallots, minced
2 cloves Garlic, minced
1# Sliced mushrooms
1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
2 Tbsp Sherry vinegar
2 Tbsp Chopped parsley
Method:
- Portion cut the pork loin into thin cutlets
- Preheat a sauté pan over medium high heat.
- Add salad oil to pan when pan is hot.
- Season the pork with salt and pepper and gently place cutlets into pan and sear.
- Flip cutlets halfway through cooking and finish cooking on second side
- Remove cutlets from pan and repeat based on number of cutlets.
- Allow the cutlets to rest while completing the sauce.
For the sauce:
- Return pan to medium high heat and add olive oil.
- Sauté shallots and garlic for 30 seconds
- Add mushrooms and sauté until tender-treat these almost like searing protein-allow them to brown.
- Reduce liquid until almost dry, add mustard and vinegar.
- Reduce the liquid slightly.
- Add parsley.
- Adjust seasonings and top pork with the mushroom vinaigrette.
- Enjoy!