Seared Pork with Warm Mushroom Vinaigrette

By KSTP

John Van House from Core Food Services is here with a recipe for Pork Week, presented by the MN Pork Board.   

Ingredients:

1 each Pork loin       
Salt and Pepper, as needed
1 Tbsp Salad oil                                
2 Tbsp Olive oil                                 
2 Tbsp Shallots, minced                                
2 cloves Garlic, minced                                 
1# Sliced mushrooms                    
1 Tbsp Dijon mustard                                    
2 Tbsp Sherry vinegar                                    
2 Tbsp Chopped parsley               

Method:

  • Portion cut the pork loin into thin cutlets
  • Preheat a sauté pan over medium high heat.
  • Add salad oil to pan when pan is hot.
  • Season the pork with salt and pepper and gently place cutlets into pan and sear.
  • Flip cutlets halfway through cooking and finish cooking on second side
  • Remove cutlets from pan and repeat based on number of cutlets.
  • Allow the cutlets to rest while completing the sauce.

For the sauce:

  • Return pan to medium high heat and add olive oil.
  • Sauté shallots and garlic for 30 seconds
  • Add mushrooms and sauté until tender-treat these almost like searing protein-allow them to brown.
  • Reduce liquid until almost dry, add mustard and vinegar.
  • Reduce the liquid slightly.
  • Add parsley.
  • Adjust seasonings and top pork with the mushroom vinaigrette.
  • Enjoy!