Savory Puff Pastry Tart
Terry John Zila, owner of Hepcat Coffee, is here with a recipe for a Monday Night Meal that may be a change of pace for your family.
Ingredients:
Makes 2 tarts
For the crust:
1 17.3- ounce package puff pastry, thawed for 30 minutes.
For the filling:
¼ cup Greek yogurt
2 large eggs
2 medium cloves garlic finely minced
1 teaspoon salt
6 ounces shredded sharp white cheddar cheese
For the topping:
2 teaspoons butter
½ pound asparagus trimmed and cut (on a diagonal) into approximately 2-inch pieces.
1 cup diced lean ham
fresh thyme leaves for garnish
Kosher salt and black pepper to taste
2 large eggs
For the puff pastry shell:
- Preheat oven to 400˚F. Line 2 sheet pans with parchment paper.
- Transfer the puff pastry dough to the prepared sheet pans. Fold the outer ¼ inch edges of the puff pastry inward and crimp lightly to form an outer crust.
For the filling:
- Whisk the eggs until well combined. Whisk in the yogurt, garlic and salt until smooth. Add the cheese and stir with a fork to combine.
- Transfer the yogurt filling to the center of the tart shell. Spread and smooth to cover the inner surface.
For the topping:
- Melt butter in a medium-size saucepan over medium heat. Add the asparagus and cook for 2 minutes stirring occasionally. Add the ham and cook for another 2 minutes until ham is lightly browned.
- Scatter the asparagus and ham over the yogurt filling.
- In a small bowl, beat the eggs with a fork until the yolk and white are evenly combined. With a pastry brush, brush the beaten egg over the crust.
Season crust with salt and pepper.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes until filling is set. Sprinkle with fresh thyme leaves for garnish.
Variation: Pepperoni Pizza Tart: Substitute marinara for the yogurt mixture and top with pepperoni, mozzarella and provolone. Bake as instructed.