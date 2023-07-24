Terry John Zila, owner of Hepcat Coffee, is here with a recipe for a Monday Night Meal that may be a change of pace for your family.

Terry is currently a quarter finalist in the Favorite Chef Contest presented by Top Chef allstar, Carla Hall. Vote for Terry in the Favorite Chef competition!

Savory Puff Pastry Tart

Ingredients:

Makes 2 tarts

For the crust:

1 17.3- ounce package puff pastry, thawed for 30 minutes.

For the filling:

¼ cup Greek yogurt

2 large eggs

2 medium cloves garlic finely minced

1 teaspoon salt

6 ounces shredded sharp white cheddar cheese

For the topping:

2 teaspoons butter

½ pound asparagus trimmed and cut (on a diagonal) into approximately 2-inch pieces.

1 cup diced lean ham

fresh thyme leaves for garnish

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

2 large eggs

For the puff pastry shell:

Preheat oven to 400˚F. Line 2 sheet pans with parchment paper. Transfer the puff pastry dough to the prepared sheet pans. Fold the outer ¼ inch edges of the puff pastry inward and crimp lightly to form an outer crust.

For the filling:

Whisk the eggs until well combined. Whisk in the yogurt, garlic and salt until smooth. Add the cheese and stir with a fork to combine. Transfer the yogurt filling to the center of the tart shell. Spread and smooth to cover the inner surface.

For the topping:

Melt butter in a medium-size saucepan over medium heat. Add the asparagus and cook for 2 minutes stirring occasionally. Add the ham and cook for another 2 minutes until ham is lightly browned. Scatter the asparagus and ham over the yogurt filling. In a small bowl, beat the eggs with a fork until the yolk and white are evenly combined. With a pastry brush, brush the beaten egg over the crust.

Season crust with salt and pepper.

Bake for 20-25 minutes until filling is set. Sprinkle with fresh thyme leaves for garnish.

Variation: Pepperoni Pizza Tart: Substitute marinara for the yogurt mixture and top with pepperoni, mozzarella and provolone. Bake as instructed.