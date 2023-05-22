Salad Recipes with Coborn’s

By KSTP

Salad Recipes with Coborns

Jessica Talbot is here from Coborn’s with some new ideas to spice up your salads.

Steak salad with Creamy Balsamic Dressing

  • 4oz revol greens leaf crunch,2 pears, ¼ cup radishes, ¼ cup red onion, ¼ cup blue cheese

Dressing

  • Olive oil, balsamic, greek yogurt, garlic, Dijon, brown mustard and dried oregano

Pear Barley Salad

  • Walnuts, barley, chickpeas, Anjou pears, sun dried tomatoes, feta, parsley revol greens spring mix

Dressing

  • Red onion, apple cider vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, oregano, sea salt and pepper
  • Marinate the steak in lemon, maple syrup and olive oil


Bright Spring Salad

  • Chicken, olive oil, salt and pepper, asparagus, quinoa, revol greens spring mix, pears, feta cheese, salad girl citrus splash dressing
  • Cook chicken, dice or shred
  • Boil asparagus, then transfer to ice water bowl
  • In a large bowl combine chicken, asparagus, quinoa, baby arugula, pears, feta and dressing