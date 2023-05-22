Salad Recipes with Coborn’s
Jessica Talbot is here from Coborn’s with some new ideas to spice up your salads.
Steak salad with Creamy Balsamic Dressing
- 4oz revol greens leaf crunch,2 pears, ¼ cup radishes, ¼ cup red onion, ¼ cup blue cheese
Dressing
- Olive oil, balsamic, greek yogurt, garlic, Dijon, brown mustard and dried oregano
Pear Barley Salad
- Walnuts, barley, chickpeas, Anjou pears, sun dried tomatoes, feta, parsley revol greens spring mix
Dressing
- Red onion, apple cider vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, oregano, sea salt and pepper
- Marinate the steak in lemon, maple syrup and olive oil
Bright Spring Salad
- Chicken, olive oil, salt and pepper, asparagus, quinoa, revol greens spring mix, pears, feta cheese, salad girl citrus splash dressing
- Cook chicken, dice or shred
- Boil asparagus, then transfer to ice water bowl
- In a large bowl combine chicken, asparagus, quinoa, baby arugula, pears, feta and dressing