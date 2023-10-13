Roasted Pork Shoulder w/ Mustard Green (wrapped in banana leaves)
Chef and restauranteur, Yia Vang, representing the Minnesota Pork Board is here putting his spin on preparing a pork shoulder.
3# of Pork Shoulder (whole)
1/4 C Chopped Garlic
1/4 C Chopped Ginger
1/4 C Chopped Lemongrass
4 C Chopped Hmong Mustard Greens
4 Sheets of Banana leaves
2 TSP Fish Sauce
2 Tsp Salt
– Rub the pork shoulder w/ garlic, ginger, lemongrass, fish sauce and salt.
– wrap pork shoulder in banana leaves with mustard greens inside
– place in deep pan and roast in oven at 300 for 5-6hrs