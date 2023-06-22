Recipes with the Minnesota Beef Council
Ashley Kramer from the Minnesota Beef Council is here to show us some beef recipes you can use this summer! You can find more information about the MN Beef Council, including recipe ideas and meal planning right here.
Grilled Birria Sandwich:
Ingredients
- 1 boneless beef Chuck Arm Roast (Arm, Shoulder, or Blade), About 2-1/2 Pounds
- 1 cup crushed tomatoes
- 1/2 can chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
- 1/4 teaspoon cloves
- 3 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 teaspoons Mexican oregano
- 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
- 3 teaspoons chile powder
- 1 Spanish onion, diced
- 3 dried guajillo chiles
- 1 cup low sodium beef broth
- 1 Tablespoon garlic, minced
- 4 French bread rolls, cut in half lengthwise
- 1/2 cup Cotija cheese, crumbled
- 2 Roma tomatoes, sliced
- 1 large avocado, sliced
- 2 Tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
Steps
- In a 6-quart electric pressure cooker add in beef Chuck Arm Roast, onion, chipotle peppers, guajillo peppers, garlic, cloves, bay leaf, cinnamon stick, oregano, pepper, paprika, Chile powder, and beef broth. Close and lock pressure cooker lid. Stew on high-pressure setting on the pressure cooker; program 80 minutes on pressure cooker timer. Once the timer goes off continue to cook for another 20 minutes to release the pressure naturally. Use quick-release feature to release any remaining pressure; carefully remove lid.
- Remove Roast and set aside; remove chiles, bay leaf and cinnamon stick and discard. Next shred the roast and remove any unwanted fat.
- Brush olive oil on both sides of bread place on grid over medium, ash-covered coals or over medium heat on preheated gas grill and grill for 1 to 2 minutes on each side. Remove the toasted bread and place the bottom pieces onto a sheet tray setting aside the tops. Top the bottoms of the bread evenly with shredded Birria and cotija cheese. Bake in a 375°F oven for 8 to 10 minutes or until cheese is slightly melted. Remove from the oven and top sandwiches with sliced tomatoes, avocado, and chopped cilantro.
Smash Burger Tacos:
Ingredients
- Lean ground beef
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- Small flour tortillas or corn tortillas
- Shredded iceberg lettuce
- Sliced pickles
- Chopped white onion – can also use red onion if desired.
- Light cheese singles – shredded cheddar cheese also works
- Mayonnaise
- Ketchup
- Yellow mustard – American mustard also works
- Sweet pickle relish
- White vinegar
- Onion powder
- Garlic powder
- Paprika
Steps
- In a small bowl, whisk together all the ingredients for the Big Mac sauce until well combined. Adjust the seasonings to taste.
- Divide the ground beef into equal portions. Press each portion onto the tortilla shells in a thin later, then season with salt and black pepper. Cook beef side down for 2-3 minutes in a medium skillet.
- Flip each tortilla over and top with a slice of cheese. Cook for 1-2 more minutes covered on high heat until cheese melts.
- Top the tacos with shredded lettuce, sliced pickles, chopped onions, and a thin layer of the delicious Big Mac sauce.
- Serve the Big Mac Smash Burger Tacos immediately and enjoy the explosion of flavors in every bite. You can serve along with other favorite toppings of choice if desired.
Citrus-Rubbed Beef Top Sirloin & Fruit Kabobs
Ingredients
- 1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Center Cut, Boneless (about 1 pound)
- 1 medium orange
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper (optional)
- 4 cups cubed mango, watermelon, peaches and/or plums
- Chopped fresh cilantro leaves for garnish
Steps
- Grate peel and squeeze 2 tablespoons juice from orange; reserve juice. Combine orange peel, cilantro, paprika and ground red pepper, if desired, in small bowl. Cut beef Steak into 1-1/4-inch pieces. Place beef and cilantro mixture in food-safe plastic bag; turn to coat. Marinate beef in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours.
- Soak eight 9-inch bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes; drain. Thread beef evenly onto four skewers leaving small space between pieces. Thread fruit onto remaining four separate skewers.
- Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill beef kabobs, covered, 5 to 7 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill 7 to 9 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill fruit kabobs 5 to 7 minutes or until softened and beginning to brown, turning once.
- Drizzle reserved orange juice over fruit kabobs. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.