Rachael’s Chopped Salad
Rachael Perron from Kowalski’s Market makes a Rachael Chopped Salad. Kowalski’s online recipe is for the original Reuben Chopped Salad – but Rachael makes it my own for Mom’s Day – with turkey in place of the corned beef! And the best part is the homemade croutons.
HERBED ARTISAN CROUTONS
3 tbsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil
4 cloves garlic, minced (optional)
2 tsp. finely chopped fresh thyme
1 tsp. finely chopped fresh rosemary
10 oz. artisan bread, cut into ¾” cubes
– freshly ground Kowalski’s Sea Salt and Black Peppercorns, to taste
- Preheat oven to 325°.
- In a small mixing bowl, whisk oil, garlic and herbs; drizzle over bread and toss to coat evenly.
- Spread bread cubes on a rimmed baking sheet; sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Bake in preheated oven just until croutons are golden but still slightly chewy and soft on the inside (10-15 min.), stirring occasionally.
RACHAEL’S CHOPPED SALAD
1 head Romaine lettuce, finely chopped, washed in ice-cold water and spun thoroughly dry
2 oz. (about ⅛ head) radicchio, finely shredded, washed and spun thoroughly dry
– Kowalski’s Signature Fresh Thousand Island Salad Dressing, to taste
2 oz. sliced deli turkey, roughly chopped into bite-sized pieces
2 oz. finely diced baby Swiss cheese
– toppings, to taste: drained Kowalski’s Organic Original Sauerkraut, whole caraway seeds, chopped and drained Kowalski’s Farmhouse Pickles, Herbed Artisan Croutons and fresh chives
– freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste
- In a large mixing bowl, toss Romaine and radicchio generously with dressing.
- Add turkey and cheese; toss to combine.
- Add additional dressing to taste; toss to coat.
- Arrange salad on a serving platter; sprinkle with toppings.
- Drizzle with additional dressing or serve on the side. Serve with pepper at the table for seasoning.
Find It!
- Find Kowalski’s Signature Fresh Thousand Island Salad Dressing in the Produce Department.
- Find Kowalski’s Organic Original Sauerkraut near the refrigerated pickles.
- Find Kowalski’s Farmhouse Pickles in the Grocery Department.