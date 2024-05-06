Rachael Perron from Kowalski’s Market makes a Rachael Chopped Salad. Kowalski’s online recipe is for the original Reuben Chopped Salad – but Rachael makes it my own for Mom’s Day – with turkey in place of the corned beef! And the best part is the homemade croutons.

HERBED ARTISAN CROUTONS

3 tbsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil

4 cloves garlic, minced (optional)

2 tsp. finely chopped fresh thyme

1 tsp. finely chopped fresh rosemary

10 oz. artisan bread, cut into ¾” cubes

– freshly ground Kowalski’s Sea Salt and Black Peppercorns, to taste

Preheat oven to 325°. In a small mixing bowl, whisk oil, garlic and herbs; drizzle over bread and toss to coat evenly. Spread bread cubes on a rimmed baking sheet; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake in preheated oven just until croutons are golden but still slightly chewy and soft on the inside (10-15 min.), stirring occasionally.

RACHAEL’S CHOPPED SALAD

1 head Romaine lettuce, finely chopped, washed in ice-cold water and spun thoroughly dry

2 oz. (about ⅛ head) radicchio, finely shredded, washed and spun thoroughly dry

– Kowalski’s Signature Fresh Thousand Island Salad Dressing, to taste

2 oz. sliced deli turkey, roughly chopped into bite-sized pieces

2 oz. finely diced baby Swiss cheese

– toppings, to taste: drained Kowalski’s Organic Original Sauerkraut, whole caraway seeds, chopped and drained Kowalski’s Farmhouse Pickles, Herbed Artisan Croutons and fresh chives

– freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste

In a large mixing bowl, toss Romaine and radicchio generously with dressing. Add turkey and cheese; toss to combine. Add additional dressing to taste; toss to coat. Arrange salad on a serving platter; sprinkle with toppings. Drizzle with additional dressing or serve on the side. Serve with pepper at the table for seasoning.

