Quoizel Light Fixtures

Elizabeth traveled to the epicenter of lighting design – the Dallas market – with the team from Muska Lighting to get a behind the scenes look at how light fixtures are designed and then chosen specifically for our local showrooms. Today – she chats with a designer from Quoizel Lighting to learn about their timeless trends and see which pieces the Muska Lighting designers are most excited to see in Minnesota homes.

You can save 10% on all Quoizel fixtures at Muska Lighting today through May 11th, 2024. They have two showrooms – Eden Prairie and Roseville.