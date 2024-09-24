Protein recipes

Ashley Wulf from the Minnesota Beef Council shows us three protein filled recipes.

Recipes:

Beef Steak Gyros

Ingredients:

2 beef flat iron steaks (about 1 pound)

1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

1 teaspoon minced garlic

salt and pepper

4 whole wheat pita bread

tzatziki (yogurt sauce):

1 cup plain low-fat yogurt

1/4 cup diced cucumber

1 large glove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

garnish:

sliced tomatoes, sliced sweet onions

Directions:

1. Combine yogurt sauce ingredients in small bowl; cover and refrigerate.

2. Combine oregano and garlic; press evenly onto beef flat iron steaks. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook 11 to 14 minutes for medium rare (145°f) to medium (160°f) doneness, turning occasionally.

3. Carve steaks into thin slices; season with salt and pepper, as desired. Serve beef in pita pockets with tomatoes, onion and yogurt sauce.

Beef and Mushroom Noodle Bake

Ingredients:

1 package (about 17 ounces) refrigerated fully cooked beef tips with gravy

1/3 cup dairy sour cream

1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

3 cups cooked egg noodles

2 cups frozen mixed vegetables, such as corn, carrots and green beans

8 ounces sliced button mushrooms

1 cup french-fried onions

Directions:

1.Heat oven to 400°f. Spray 11 x 7-inch glass baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Remove beef tips with gravy from package and place in prepared baking dish. Add sour cream, soy sauce, garlic and thyme; mix well. Stir in noodles, frozen vegetables and mushrooms. Cover with aluminum foil.

2.Bake in 400°f oven 35 minutes or until heated through. Top with french-fried onions. Bake, uncovered, 3 to 5 minutes or until onions are lightly browned.

Sheet Pan Mini Meatloaf with Vegetables

Ingredients:

1 lb. Lean ground beef

1/3 cup bbq sauce, divided

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

¼ tsp dried thyme

½ tsp salt

1 pinch black pepper

1 lb. Brussels sprouts, trimmed

1 large sweet potato, cut into ½ inch pieces

2 cloves garlic, minced

salt & pepper

optional: fresh parsley, chopped

Directions:

1.Preheat the oven to 400℉.

2.Place the sweet potato cubes, brussels sprouts, and minced garlic on the baking sheet. Drizzle oil over vegetables then gently toss to coat and sprinkle with salt and pepper before spreading them out so that they’re in a single layer.

3.Place the baking sheet in the oven and roast the vegetables for 15 minutes.

4.While the vegetables are roasting, mix the ground beef with ¼ cup bbq sauce, garlic and onion powders, thyme, salt, and pepper. Divide the meat mixture into 4 portions and shape each into a football shape about ¾-inch thick. Set aside.

5.After the vegetables have been in the oven for 15 minutes, remove the baking sheet from the oven. Stir vegetables then make a space between them for the meatloaves.

6.Place the meatloaves on the pan and spread the remaining bbq sauce over each one.

7.Return the baking sheet to the oven and bake for an additional 12-15 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meatloaves registers 165℉.

8.Remove the baking sheet from the oven, sprinkle with chopped parsley (if desired) and serve immediately.