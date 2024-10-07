Pork Week: Manicotti with Italian Sausage Marinara

Pig farmer Mike Patterson is here with his recipe for Manicotti with Italian Sausage Marinara for day one of Pork Week presented by the Minnesota Pork Board.

Manicotti

Sausage Ingredients:

1 pound ground pork

½ tsp garlic

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

1/8 tsp Cayenne

½ tsp fennel – grind in mortar and pestle

½ tsp Paprika

¼ tsp thyme

Directions:

Heat the sauce pan on high. Measure and mix spices, and stir into the meat. Fry seasoned meat until well browned.

Sauce Ingredients:

3 tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion

8 cloves garlic

45 ounces tomato sauce

15 ounces tomato juice

1 heaping tbsp Italian seasoning

1 ½ tsp of dry basil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp sugar

Garlic to taste

In meat pan add 3 tbsp of olive oil and slightly brown one medium onion, when nearly complete add 8 minced cloves of garlic. Cook until fragrant – approximately 30 seconds. Add 45 ounces of tomato sauce and 15 ounces of tomato juice. More juice can be added to thin the sauce, if needed. Season sauce with Italian seasoning, basil, salt, sugar, and garlic. Simmer on low heat for 1+ hours to meld flavors.

Filling and Pasta Ingredients:

3 cups Ricotta cheese

4 oz Parmesan Reggiano

8 oz shredded Mozzarella

2 large eggs lightly beaten

2 tbsp chopped parsley

2 tbsp chopped basil

¾ tsp salt

½ tsp salt

16 no-boil lasagna noodles

Assembly Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

2. Combine Ricotta, Parmesan, Mozzarella, eggs, parsley, basil, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl and stir until well mixed.

3. Pour two inches of boiling water in a 9 X 13 broiler safe pan.

4. Put noodles in water and let them sit for approximately 5 minutes.

5. Remove noodles and place between paper towels and drain water.

6. Spread ½ inch of sauce on the bottom of the baking dish.

7. Spread cheese mixture on noodled leaving ¼ inch of each noodle uncovered, then roll noodles, and place in dish.

8. Put sauce on top of the manicotti.

9. Cover dish with tin foil and bake for 30-40 minutes.

10. After 30-40 minutes remove tin foil, sprinkle with Parmesan and return to oven. Broil until the cheese is spotty brown, approximately 4-6 minutes.

11. Cool 15 minutes and serve.