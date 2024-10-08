Pork Week: Crispy Pork Cutlets

John Van House from Core Food Service joins us to show how to make pork cutlets and a cheesy bed on pasta.

Recipe:

Ingredients:

Pork loin (3-4# depending on number of portions)

Salt and Pepper (as needed)

2 cups Avocado Oil (for shallow frying method)

1-2 cups Flour

2-4 Eggs

2 cups Breadcrumbs

2 Tbsp Shallots minced

2 cloves Garlic minced

1 puck Boursin cheese

1 lb. Pasta

I gallon Water (for cooking pasta)

Chives as needed (for garnish)

Portion cut the pork loin into thin cutlets.

Pound the cutlets gently with a meat mallet.

Bread the cutlets using a classic breading method – dredge the cutlets in seasoned flour then egg wash and finally breadcrumbs, shaking off any excess after each dredge.

Place breaded cutlets onto a paper towel lined pan and repeat until all cutlets are breaded.

Preheat a large sauté pan over medium high heat.

Add oil to pan and bring the oil to temperature before shallow frying the cutlets (roughly 350 degrees).

Gently place the breaded pork into the oil being careful not to splash the hot oil. Cook for 2-3 minutes per side.

Flip cutlets halfway through cooking and finish cooking on second side.

Remove cutlets from pan and repeat based on number of cutlets.

Allow the cutlets to rest while completing the sauce.

For the sauce:

Bring a pot of water to a boil and add a small amount of oil and salt to the boiling water.

Boil the pasta and cook until “Al Dente” about 8-10 minutes.

Strain the pasta when it is done cooking making sure to reserve a few cups of the pasta water for the sauce.

Bring a sauté pan to medium high heat and add a small amount of oil.

Sauté shallots and garlic for 30 seconds.

Add Boursin and a cup of reserved pasta water. Break up the cheese and mix well.

Reduce liquid until desired consistency, season with salt and pepper.

Add the pasta to the sauce and combine.

Remove pasta and sauce from heat, serve topped with the crispy pork cutlets and garnish with shaved chives.

