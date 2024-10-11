Pork Week: Braised Coconut Curry Pork Shank

Owner and head chef of Vinai and Union Hmong Kitchen “Yia Vang” shows us how to make braised coconut curry pork shank.

Recipe:

2-3 pork shanks

3 Tbsp Red curry

1 Lime leaf

3oz Galanga

4-5 cloves of Chopped garlic

3 Tbsp chopped lemongrass

1 Tbsp chopped garlic

4 C Pork stock (or water)

12 oz Coconut Milk

– In a large 5 qt pot add oil and sear off the pork shanks until golden brown.

– add a little oil and cook the curry, lim leaf, galanga, garlic, lemongrass and ginger for about 5-8 mins on medium low heat. Sweet it down.

– Add the pork shanks back into the curry and then add pork stock and coconut milk

– let it come to a simmer and let it sit in that simmer for about 1.5 hrs.

– Serve over Rice