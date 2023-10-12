Pork Sausage Rolls

Hog Farmer Mike Patterson, representing the MN Pork Board, shares a recipe he found online at recipetineats.com. Serve these at your next party or just for your family watching the game! Sausage rolls are a popular British and Australian food.

½ Tbsp Olive Oil

2 Cloves Garlic, minced

1 small onion, diced

1 celery Stalk, diced

5 oz BACON!!! Finely minced

1 lb Ground Pork (Not seasoned sausage)

1 Tsp Fennel Seeds – Ground with a mortar and pestle

¾ cup Panko Breadcrumbs

2 Eggs, One for the sausage, and one for egg wash

½ Tsp Salt

Freshly Ground Black Pepper

2 ½ sheets puff pastry

Add oil to a skillet set on medium high heat. Add Onion, Celery and Garlic, saute for 2 minutes, then add bacon, saute another 2 minutes. Remove to a bowl and allow to cool for 10 minutes. After this mixture has cooled, add ground pork, panko, 1 egg, fennel, salt and pepper to the bowl. Combine with your hands until everything is well mixed. Cut puff pastry in ½ and lay on parchment. Split your sausage mixture into 5 equal parts, then roll the sausage into a cylinder, lay on the puff pastry lengthwise, add egg wash on one end of the pastry to seal the edge, then roll the pastry over making a tight roll with the sausage inside, eliminating all air gaps. Cut roll into 4 pieces, lay on a parchment lined baking sheet, brush each roll with egg wash and bake at 350° degrees for 30-35 minutes. Remove to a cooling rack briefly and then enjoy! I think they go well with Ketchup, mustard, or my wife’s cranberry relish.