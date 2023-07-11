Day 2 of 12 Days of Grilling continues with hog farmer, Mike Patterson and 9 year old daughter, Leia. He shows us how these foil packet dinners are really a family affair.

Link:

Minnesota Pork Board

Pork Sausage Dinner Foil Packets

Ingredients:

4 Potatoes – cubed

6 carrots – sliced

1 onion – course chopped

1 package frozen green beans

Feel free to use any of your favorite or in season vegetables instead of or in addition to these. Other great options are peppers, asparagus, squash, eggplant, rutabaga, brussel sprouts, etc. Be creative!

1 lb of your favorite pork sausage (uncooked) Olive, Canola or vegetable oil to coat all ingredients

2 Tsp of your favorite season salt (Another seasoning option would be to use ranch seasoning packets to coat the vegetable and meat mixture.)

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl.

Transfer about 3 cups of the mixture onto doubled up sheets of aluminum foil. Fold and roll the dough ends of the foil to make a nicely sealed packet. Put packets on a preheated grill to 400 degrees. Grill on one side for about 10 minutes, flip the packets over and grill for another 8-10 minutes until the vegetables are soft and cooked through. In the summer, we like to cook these packets right on top of the coals of a campfire. After they are cooked, remove from the grill, open them up and enjoy!

Here are some great pork sausages that work great in this recipe:

Italian Sausage

Andouille Sausage

Smoked Cheddar Brats

Or we like to use these homemade meatballs Homemade Ground Pork Meatballs

1 lb Ground Pork

1 egg

1/2 cup toasted breadcrumbs

1.5 Tsp Martin County Magic or your favorite season salt.