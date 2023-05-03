Pork Fajitas

By KSTP

Pork Week presented by the Minnesota Pork Board continues with a recipe for Pork Fajitas with Chef John Van House. 

Ingredients:

1 each Pork loin                                 
Salt and Pepper, as needed
¼ cup Salad oil                                  
1 each Red pepper                              
1 each Green pepper                          
1 each Onion                                      
1 each Limes                                      
1 tsp Cumin                                        
1 tsp Coriander                                   
1 Tbsp Garlic minced                         
12 each Tortillas                                             
1 bunch Cilantro                                             

Method:

  • Portion cut the pork loin into chops about 8 ounces each (1 ½” to 2” thick)
  • Season the chops with salt, pepper, coriander and cumin.
  • Cook pork chops on a preheated grill on medium high to high heat.
  • While the pork is cooking cut the onions and peppers into julienne strips.
  • Mince garlic.
  • In a preheated sauté pan over high heat, place oil then sauté the onions and peppers until just hot.  This should take about 2-4 minutes.
  • Add garlic when onions and peppers are almost done cooking and saute for one minute then season with salt and pepper.
  • Deglaze the pan with lime juice and remove from heat.
  • Remove pork from grill when done (no more than 140 degrees F!) and allow the chops to rest at room temperature for 5-10 minutes.
  • When pork is rested, slice the chops into strips about ¼” thick to match the vegetable cuts.
  • Build your fajitas with a tortilla, pork, peppers and onions then top with cilantro.
  • Serve with lime wedges.