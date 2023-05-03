Pork Fajitas
Pork Week presented by the Minnesota Pork Board continues with a recipe for Pork Fajitas with Chef John Van House.
Ingredients:
1 each Pork loin
Salt and Pepper, as needed
¼ cup Salad oil
1 each Red pepper
1 each Green pepper
1 each Onion
1 each Limes
1 tsp Cumin
1 tsp Coriander
1 Tbsp Garlic minced
12 each Tortillas
1 bunch Cilantro
Method:
- Portion cut the pork loin into chops about 8 ounces each (1 ½” to 2” thick)
- Season the chops with salt, pepper, coriander and cumin.
- Cook pork chops on a preheated grill on medium high to high heat.
- While the pork is cooking cut the onions and peppers into julienne strips.
- Mince garlic.
- In a preheated sauté pan over high heat, place oil then sauté the onions and peppers until just hot. This should take about 2-4 minutes.
- Add garlic when onions and peppers are almost done cooking and saute for one minute then season with salt and pepper.
- Deglaze the pan with lime juice and remove from heat.
- Remove pork from grill when done (no more than 140 degrees F!) and allow the chops to rest at room temperature for 5-10 minutes.
- When pork is rested, slice the chops into strips about ¼” thick to match the vegetable cuts.
- Build your fajitas with a tortilla, pork, peppers and onions then top with cilantro.
- Serve with lime wedges.