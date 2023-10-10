Pork Collar Steaks w/Coffee Rub
Chef Charlie Torgerson representing the Minnesota Pork Board prepares a pork collar steak.
4-6 Pork collar steaks, 2” thick
Mustard/Molasses Paste:
3 tablespoons Yellow mustard
1 tablespoon Molasses
Dry Rub:
3 tablespoons Ground coffee
3 teaspoons Garlic Powder
1 teaspoon Smoked paprika
1 teaspoon Red pepper flakes
4 tablespoons Sugar
1 tsp Ground black pepper
Procedure:
- Heat cast iron skillet on medium heat.
- Rub all sides of pork collar steaks with mustard/molasses paste.
- Evenly season both sides of the steaks with dry rub.
- Place the seasoned steaks into hot cast iron. Sear for 2-3 minutes and flip.
- Continue searing for 2-3 minutes and continue flipping until internal temperature reaches 145°F.
- Remove the steaks from cast iron.
- Let rest for 10 minutes before serving. Pour remaining juices from cast iron over steaks.
Smoked Pork Butt Chili
2 Tablespoons Canola oil
2 cups Yellor onion, ¼” dice
½ cup Red bell pepper, ¼” dice
½ cup Poblano, ¼” dice
¼ cup Jalapeno, stems and seeds removed, 1/8” dice
1 Tablespoon Garlic, chopped
Dry Seasoning:
2 Tablespoons Chili Powder
2 Tablespoons Cumin
1 tsp Granulated garlic
2 tsp Brown sugar
3 Tablespoons Basil, dry
2 tsp Smoked paprika
1 tsp Kosher salt
½ tsp Oregano
½ tsp Black pepper
½ cup White Wine
12 ounce Guiness
1 Tablespoon Chipotle, minced
1 ea Ancho Cili, soaked and pureed
¼ cup Worcestershire
2 – 17.5 oz cans Crushed tomatoes
1 cup Diced tomatoes
12 ounce Tomato paste
2 cups Water
1.5 pounds Smoked pork butt, 1 ½” cubes
16 ounce Kidney beans, drained and rinsed
Procedure:
- Add oil to the stockpot. Heat oil on medium heat. Add onion, red pepper, poblano, jalapeno and garlic. Saute until soft. Approximately 10-15 minutes.
- Add all dry seasoning. Saute for 3-4 minutes.
- Add wine and beer to seasonings. Bring to a boil. Turn down to a simmer and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Add short rib juice, chipotle, ancho, Worchestershire, crushed tomato, diced tomato, tomato paste, and water. Bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and simmer for 30 minutes.
- Add cubed smoked pork butt. Simmer for 20 minutes or until pork reaches 165°F.
- Add drained and rinsed kidney beans to chili and simmer for 5 more minutes.
- Remove from heat and chill down in an ice bath.