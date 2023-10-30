Phyllo Pizza Snake
Chef Terry John Zila has a fun recipe to start the Halloween fun off early.
1 pound pepperoni slices
2 pounds shredded mozzarella/provolone mixture
4 cups marinara (2 cups for recipe, 2 cups for dipping baked product)
1 package phyllo dough, thawed
1 pound unsalted butter, melted, to brush layers of phyllo
- Preheat the oven to 375° F. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper,
- On a clean working surface, lay out one sheet of phyllo, with the long side parallel to the counter, and brush lightly with butter,
- Put the second sheet on the first one and brush with butter and repeat with the third sheet.
- Spread a thin coating of marinara over the prepared phyllo sheets.
- Top with slices of pepperoni and sprinkle with cheese mixture over the bottom third of the phyllo.
- Roll up the phyllo, jellyroll style and form a cylinder.
- Lift prepared cylinder to the parchment lined sheet and make a snake cake shape starting from one side of the pan, leaving room to form the rest of the snake.
- Repeat with remaining phyllo.
- When your “snake” is formed, pinch the final end of the snake into a cone-shape to form the head.
- Bake for 30-35 minutes, until golden brown.
- Take a piece of pepperoni and cut it in the shape of a tongue and insert it the head of the snake. Cloves can be used for the eyes of the snack.
- Cut and serve with marinara for dipping.