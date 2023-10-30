Phyllo Pizza Snake

By KSTP

Chef Terry John Zila has a fun recipe to start the Halloween fun off early.

Click here for more information on the Rondo Community Gala.

1 pound pepperoni slices
2 pounds shredded mozzarella/provolone mixture
4 cups marinara (2 cups for recipe, 2 cups for dipping baked product)
1 package phyllo dough, thawed
1 pound unsalted butter, melted, to brush layers of phyllo

  1. Preheat the oven to 375° F. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper,
  2. On a clean working surface, lay out one sheet of phyllo, with the long side parallel to the counter, and brush lightly with butter,
  3. Put the second sheet on the first one and brush with butter and repeat with the third sheet.
  4. Spread a thin coating of marinara over the prepared phyllo sheets.
  5. Top with slices of pepperoni and sprinkle with cheese mixture over the bottom third of the phyllo.
  6. Roll up the phyllo, jellyroll style and form a cylinder.
  7. Lift prepared cylinder to the parchment lined sheet and make a snake cake shape starting from one side of the pan, leaving room to form the rest of the snake.
  8. Repeat with remaining phyllo.
  9. When your “snake” is formed, pinch the final end of the snake into a cone-shape to form the head.
  10. Bake for 30-35 minutes, until golden brown.
  11. Take a piece of pepperoni and cut it in the shape of a tongue and insert it the head of the snake. Cloves can be used for the eyes of the snack.
  12. Cut and serve with marinara for dipping.