Baking instructor Nancy Burgeson shares a recipe for “Party Chicken.” Nancy still has space in her Bake & Take Holiday Cookie class in Rosemount. Call Community Ed at 651-423-7920 for more information and to reserve your space.

4 chicken breasts, boned and skinned and cut in half to make 8 halves

8 slices of cooked bacon

4 ounces of dried beef, rinsed and drained

2 cans of cream of mushroom soup

1 pint (2 cups) sour cream

Lightly grease a 9 x 13 inch baking pan. Cover the bottom of the pan with dried beef (one slice per breast).

Wrap one slice of bacon around each breast and place on each piece of dried beef.

Mix soup and sour cream together and spread over the chicken.

Bake at 275 degrees for 3 hours uncovered.