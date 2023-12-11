Pan Roasted Broccolini & Wild Rice

2 bunches broccolini, rinsed, trimmed of dark spots

2 cloves garlic, clipped and sliced thin

¼ cup red bell pepper, small dice

1 tablespoon shallots, minced

1 tablespoon avocado oil

2 ounces white wine

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 cup hand-harvested Minnesota Wild Rice, cooked and drained

Sea salt and fresh cracked black pepper

2 tablespoons lemon and herb vinaigrette

1 tablespoon toasted sliced almonds

6-8 fresh Italian Parsley leaves

1) Pour avocado oil into a large saute pan or skillet and bring up to temp over medium heat.

2) Add shallots, garlic and bell pepper to oil. Saute lightly, stirring often, until shallots become translucent and garlic begins to brown a bit.

3) Add broccolini and toss well until aromatics are evenly mixed in with broccolini. Increase heat to medium-high for about a minute, stirring broccolini often and making sure garlic and shallots do not scorch.

4) Remove pan from heat and add white wine. Allow wine to de-glaze in pan, cooking off a little of the alcohol, then return to burner and reduce heat to low. Cover and allow to simmer for 4-5 minutes, depending on whether you prefer your broccolini slightly crisp or cooked all the way through.

5) Dress with lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste.

6) Stir in wild rice and saute until heated through. Remove from heat and stir in vinaigrette.

7) Transfer to serving platter and garnish with toasted almonds and parsley leaves. Serve hot!