Pan-Roasted Broccolini & Wild Rice
Chef JD Fratzke, corporate chef for Daly & Deroma, makes a recipe that goes with any protein of choice.
2 bunches broccolini, rinsed, trimmed of dark spots
2 cloves garlic, clipped and sliced thin
¼ cup red bell pepper, small dice
1 tablespoon shallots, minced
1 tablespoon avocado oil
2 ounces white wine
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 cup hand-harvested Minnesota Wild Rice, cooked and drained
Sea salt and fresh cracked black pepper
2 tablespoons lemon and herb vinaigrette
1 tablespoon toasted sliced almonds
6-8 fresh Italian Parsley leaves
- Pour avocado oil into a large saute pan or skillet and bring up to temp over medium heat.
- Add shallots, garlic and bell pepper to oil. Saute lightly, stirring often, until shallots become translucent and garlic begins to brown a bit.
- Add broccolini and toss well until aromatics are evenly mixed in with broccolini. Increase heat to medium-high for about a minute, stirring broccolini often and making sure garlic and shallots do not scorch.
- Remove pan from heat and add white wine. Allow wine to de-glaze in pan, cooking off a little of the alcohol, then return to burner and reduce heat to low. Cover and allow to simmer for 4-5 minutes, depending on whether you prefer your broccolini slightly crisp or cooked all the way through.
- Dress with lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste.
- Stir in wild rice and saute until heated through. Remove from heat and stir in vinaigrette.
- Transfer to serving platter and garnish with toasted almonds and parsley leaves. Serve hot!