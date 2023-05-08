Pan Braised Pork Chops
Terry John Zila, owner of Hepcat Coffee prepares a pan braised pork chop recipe for Monday Night Meal.
Serves 4
Ingredients:
4 bone-in pork chops
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 tablespoons olive oil
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 white onion, peeled and thinly sliced
2 to 3 cups low sodium vegetable stock
1 tablespoon flour (to thicken the sauce if desired)
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Pat the pork chops dry and set aside.
- Heat the 1 tablespoon each of the butter and oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
- Season the pork chops with salt and pepper, then place the them in the skillet in a single layer. Sauté until well browned.
- Turn the pork chops over and sauté on the other side until well browned. Remove chops from heat and place on a heat proof pie plate. Set aside.
- Return skillet to heat and add the remaining butter and oil. Add the sliced onions and sauté until onions are softened and caramelized, adding some vegetable stock to deglaze the pan as they brown.
- Remove pan from heat and move the cooked onions to the side of the pan to make room for the browned pork chops. Return the pork shops to the pan and scatter the onions over them.
- Add enough vegetable stock to the pan to cover the chops. Cover the saucepan with the lid and place the pan in the preheated oven. Cook for 30 minutes or until pork chops are tender.
- If you’d care to make a thicker sauce to serve with the pork chops, remove the pork chops from the pan and set aside. Heat the pan on the stove over medium high heat. Ladle out ½ cup of the stock from the pan and place in a small bowl. Stir in the flour to blend.
- Return the flour/stock mixture to the pan and simmer, stirring constantly, until the sauce thickens, about 3 to 5 minutes
- Ladle sauce over pork chops and serve.
Season with additional salt and pepper if desired.