One pan cheesy jalapeno chicken

By KSTP

After a two year hiatus, Jessica Tijerina Woodward is back with a one-pan cheesy jalapeno chicken recipe.

Click here for more information on Jessica’s cooking class at Nordic Ware Factory Store or call 952-924-9672.

Ingredients:

4 chicken breasts (or use pre-cooked grilled chicken for a quick alternative)
2 tsp carnitas spice blend (or alternative: 1 tsp cumin, 1/2 tsp chili powder, 1/2 tsp garlic powder)
½ tsp kosher salt
½ tsp black pepper
1 tbsp  olive oil
2 tbsp unsalted butter
½ cup chopped onion
1-2 jalapenos, seeded and diced
1 clove minced garlic
½ cup heavy cream
1/3 cup chicken broth
4 ounces cream cheese, cubed
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Green onion for garnish, sliced

Instructions:

  1. If using pre-cooked chicken breasts, skip to step 6.
  2. Combine the cumin, chili powder, carlic powder, salt & pepper, set aside.
  3. Dice up chicken, sprinkle with spice mixture and toss to coat.
  4. Heat a 12-inch skillet over medium heat, add 1 tbsp olive oil.
  5. Sear the chiken in the skillet for 2-3 minutes until nicely browned, remove from skillet and set aside.
  6. With the skillet over medium heat, add the butter and let melt.
  7. Add the onion, jalapeno and garlic and saute for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally
  8. Add the cream, broth and cream cheese and reduce heat to low.
  9. Stir mixture until cream cheese is melted.
  10. Add ½ cup of the shredded cheese and stir well.
  11. Add the chicken to the skillet and cover with the remaining cheese.
  12. Top with green onion and serve.