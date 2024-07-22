After a two year hiatus, Jessica Tijerina Woodward is back with a one-pan cheesy jalapeno chicken recipe.

Click here for more information on Jessica’s cooking class at Nordic Ware Factory Store or call 952-924-9672.

Ingredients:

4 chicken breasts (or use pre-cooked grilled chicken for a quick alternative)

2 tsp carnitas spice blend (or alternative: 1 tsp cumin, 1/2 tsp chili powder, 1/2 tsp garlic powder)

½ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp black pepper

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp unsalted butter

½ cup chopped onion

1-2 jalapenos, seeded and diced

1 clove minced garlic

½ cup heavy cream

1/3 cup chicken broth

4 ounces cream cheese, cubed

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Green onion for garnish, sliced

Instructions: