One pan cheesy jalapeno chicken
After a two year hiatus, Jessica Tijerina Woodward is back with a one-pan cheesy jalapeno chicken recipe.
Click here for more information on Jessica’s cooking class at Nordic Ware Factory Store or call 952-924-9672.
Ingredients:
4 chicken breasts (or use pre-cooked grilled chicken for a quick alternative)
2 tsp carnitas spice blend (or alternative: 1 tsp cumin, 1/2 tsp chili powder, 1/2 tsp garlic powder)
½ tsp kosher salt
½ tsp black pepper
1 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp unsalted butter
½ cup chopped onion
1-2 jalapenos, seeded and diced
1 clove minced garlic
½ cup heavy cream
1/3 cup chicken broth
4 ounces cream cheese, cubed
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Green onion for garnish, sliced
Instructions:
- If using pre-cooked chicken breasts, skip to step 6.
- Combine the cumin, chili powder, carlic powder, salt & pepper, set aside.
- Dice up chicken, sprinkle with spice mixture and toss to coat.
- Heat a 12-inch skillet over medium heat, add 1 tbsp olive oil.
- Sear the chiken in the skillet for 2-3 minutes until nicely browned, remove from skillet and set aside.
- With the skillet over medium heat, add the butter and let melt.
- Add the onion, jalapeno and garlic and saute for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally
- Add the cream, broth and cream cheese and reduce heat to low.
- Stir mixture until cream cheese is melted.
- Add ½ cup of the shredded cheese and stir well.
- Add the chicken to the skillet and cover with the remaining cheese.
- Top with green onion and serve.