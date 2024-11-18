Muska Lighting and Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Elizabeth visits Muska Lighting in Roseville to learn about their partnership with their local Habitat for Humanity ReStore. When light fixtures are discontinued or removed from Muska’s inventory, the floor models are donated to the ReStore. This means shoppers can get an amazing deal on a designer light fixture and the community benefits from the work of Habitat for Humanity.

Muska Lighting is currently offering 10% off everything in their Roseville and Eden Prairie showrooms as a thank you to their customers. You can shop online and find their contact information here.

And visit Jan and her team at the ReStore in New Brighton – their location information is posted here.